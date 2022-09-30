﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale's iron ore exports down 19.6 percent in H1

Friday, 30 September 2022 11:40:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 19.89 million mt, rising by 7.7 percent compared to May and decreasing by 16.4 percent compared to June 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the first half of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports decreased by 19.6 percent year on year to 100.89 million mt.

Meanwhile, in June this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 2.08 million mt, moving up by 50.1 percent year on year and by 1.3 percent month on month. In the January-June period of this year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 11.58 million mt, increasing by 38.7 percent as compared with the same period last year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Vale 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 30, 2022

30 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tosyalı Algerie to build unit to process iron ore from Gara Djebilet mine

30 Sep | Steel News

Auction process for mining leases of four iron ore mines begins in Goa

30 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore prices up from previous day, but down week week amid demand concerns

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal and and met coke purchase costs decline in August

29 Sep | Steel News

Metso Outotec to supply pelletizing plant to China

29 Sep | Steel News

Bemisa leasing space at Brazilian port to build iron ore terminal

28 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 28, 2022

28 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 27, 2022

27 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Emirates Steel, ITOCHU and JFE Steel partner to create a low carbon emission iron supply chain

27 Sep | Steel News