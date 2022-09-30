Vale's iron ore exports down 19.6 percent in H1

Friday, 30 September 2022 11:40:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 19.89 million mt, rising by 7.7 percent compared to May and decreasing by 16.4 percent compared to June 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the first half of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports decreased by 19.6 percent year on year to 100.89 million mt.

Meanwhile, in June this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 2.08 million mt, moving up by 50.1 percent year on year and by 1.3 percent month on month. In the January-June period of this year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 11.58 million mt, increasing by 38.7 percent as compared with the same period last year.