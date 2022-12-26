﻿
English
Vale’s iron ore exports down 17.6 percent in January-November

Monday, 26 December 2022 11:11:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 19.32 million mt, declining by 8.2 percent compared to October and by 25.9 percent compared to November 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the first 11 months of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports decreased by 17.6 percent year on year to 210.03 million mt.

Meanwhile, in November this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 2.07 million mt, moving up by 23.9 percent year on year and by 7.6 percent month on month. In the January-November period of this year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 23.19 million mt, increasing by 40.4 percent as compared with the same period last year.


