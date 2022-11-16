Vale’s iron ore exports down 17 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:17:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 22.52 million mt, declining by 6.1 percent compared to August and by 14.6 percent compared to September 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the first nine months of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports decreased by 17.0 percent year on year to 169.66 million mt.

Meanwhile, in September this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 3.78 million mt, moving up by 130.3 percent year on year and by 99.3 percent month on month. In the January-September period of this year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 19.19 million mt, increasing by 44.5 percent as compared with the same period last year.