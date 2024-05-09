﻿
Germany’s Saarstahl to source iron ore from IOC to produce low-carbon steel

Thursday, 09 May 2024 13:40:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based Saarstahl Group has announced that its subsidiaries Rogesa and Zentralkokerei Saar GmbH have signed a five-year contract with Canada-based Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) for supply of iron ore during the 2024-28 period.

The iron ore supplied by the IOC will partially cover Saarstahl’s requirements for the blast furnace route as well as for its planned direct reduced iron plant. In the next few years, in addition to the blast furnace route, a new production route will be created in the Saarland steel industry with an electric arc furnace at Saarstahl’s Völklingen site, and with an electric arc furnace and a direct reduction plant on the Dillinger factory premises.

From 2027, low-carbon steel will be produced via the direct reduction plant and the two electric arc furnaces by converting iron ore into sponge iron with the help of hydrogen, instead of using coking coal as before.


