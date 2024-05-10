﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore imports increase by 7.2 percent in January-April

Friday, 10 May 2024 10:34:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, China imported 411.821 million mt of iron ore, up 7.2 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In April alone, China imported 101.818 million mt of iron ore, up 1.1 percent month on month, while rising by 12.6 percent year on year.

In April, import iron ore prices increased amid steelmakers’ resumption of production and the increasing trend of finished steel prices. However, steel prices have softened following the Labor Day holiday, which may negatively impact demand for iron ore and also prices of the raw material.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices inch up today, but not as strong as expected after holiday

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Germany’s Saarstahl to source iron ore from IOC to produce low-carbon steel

09 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 9, 2024

09 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 8, 2024

08 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 8, 2024

08 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA to accelerate the development of domestic iron ore resources

08 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 7, 2024

07 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 7, 2024

07 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 6, 2024

06 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 6, 2024

06 May | Scrap & Raw Materials