China’s iron ore imports increase by 7.2 percent in January-April

Friday, 10 May 2024 10:34:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China imported 411.821 million mt of iron ore, up 7.2 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In April alone, China imported 101.818 million mt of iron ore, up 1.1 percent month on month, while rising by 12.6 percent year on year.

In April, import iron ore prices increased amid steelmakers’ resumption of production and the increasing trend of finished steel prices. However, steel prices have softened following the Labor Day holiday, which may negatively impact demand for iron ore and also prices of the raw material.