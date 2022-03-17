﻿
English
Vale's iron ore exports down 25.2 percent in January-February

Thursday, 17 March 2022 12:27:50 (GMT+3)
       

In February this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 14.64 million mt, down 7.8 percent compared to January and decreasing by 20.9 percent compared to February 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-February period of the current year, Vale's iron ore exports decreased by 25.2 percent year on year to 30.52 million mt.

Meanwhile in February this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.71 million mt, increasing by 25.2 percent year on year and up by 8.9 percent month on month. In the January-February period of this year, Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 3.28 million mt, increasing by 17.9 percent as compared with the same period last year.


