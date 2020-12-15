Vale concludes last iron ore shipments using older vessels

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 22:22:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner Vale said this week it concluded its last iron ore shipment using older vessels. The company said its last iron ore shipment to China using very large crude carriers (VLCCs) was concluded on December 13.

As part of the company’s risk assessment strategy, Vale will now use very large ore carriers (VLOCs), which the company labeled as modern and efficient. Vale said VLOC-type vessels include the Valemax and Guaibamax vessels.

Vale did not disclose the amount of iron ore shipped to China using the older vessels, but the company said it either cancelled or changed former contracts which included the older types of vessels.