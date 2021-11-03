﻿
English
Vale and MOL to study wind propulsion system on iron ore carriers

Wednesday, 03 November 2021
       

Brazilian miner and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) have reached an agreement this week to conduct a study on a wind propulsion system to be installed in a large iron ore carrier.

The system, known as “Rotor Sail,” aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the iron ore vessels as they transport the iron ore. MOL said the system produces a propulsive force as the wind generates “differential pressure around the slowing rotor while the vessel is underway.”

Both companies will work with Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd (Anemoi), which will manufacture the so-called Rotor Sail. The two companies should also determine how many “Rotor Sails” should be installed in these 200,000 mt iron ore carriers to reduce emissions, MOL said.


