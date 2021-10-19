﻿
English
Bus driver strike reportedly affecting Vale’s operations in Mariana

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:49:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A strike by bus drivers from a third-party company that transports employees of Brazilian iron ore producer Vale is reportedly affecting activities at the company’s Fabrica Nova complex in Mariana, according to media reports.

Univale, the company that transports the Vale workers, said this week the halt will continue for an indefinite period. A media report said Vale has rushed to hire other bus drivers to transport its employees. 

The Univale bus drivers required better pay and the payment of overtime hours. The operations of Vale’s Fazendão, Alegria, Timbopeba and Fábrica Nova mines were reportedly affected, the extent of which not disclosed by Vale.


