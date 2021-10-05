﻿
English
Mineração Corumbense requests logistics company to transport Vale’s iron ore

Tuesday, 05 October 2021
       

Brazilian logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil said a Vale-owned company, Mineração Corumbense, has requested eight convoys to move Vale’s iron ore.

The eight convoys mean that Mineração Corumbense, which is owned by Vale International, will move in 2022 its maximum volume as per an existing contract.

Hidrovias said the Vale-owned company has requested the transport of up 3.2 million mt of iron ore in a “take or pay” contract, which is reviewed from the time to time, and is valid for a 25-year period.

Hidrovias said the contract with Mineração Corumbense is reviewed and updated through contract additions on occasion.


