Brazilian regulator annuls city decision suspending Vale works at iron ore terminal

Thursday, 03 February 2022 20:17:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Rio de Janeiro state environment regulator, INEA, has annulled a decision by the city of Mangaratiba, which suspended Vale’s works at an iron ore terminal, which exports over 40,000 mt of iron ore per year.

The regulator questioned the Mangaratiba city technical report sustaining the decision to suspend works at the Vale terminal. INEA said the report which grounded the Mangaratiba city decision had failures and inconsistencies.

As reported by SteelOrbis, the city of Mangaratiba, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, suspended works Vale had been performing at its iron ore terminal, known as Ilha Gaíba Terminal (TIG). Vale, which had been fined recently by the city administration over iron ore contamination, was prevented from continuing maintenance works at its iron ore terminal.