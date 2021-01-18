Brazilian court allows logistics company to resume transport of Vale’s iron ore

Monday, 18 January 2021 19:34:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Rio de Janeiro state court has allowed logistics company MRS to resume the transportation of an undisclosed quantity of iron ore from Vale, which was detained at a local port.

The city of Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro denied MRS permission to use the railway in the city, as MRS allegedly failed to comply with environmental legislation.

The court ruled that MRS should be allowed the resume the product’s transportation. Neither Vale nor the court disclosed how much iron ore Vale was about to export.