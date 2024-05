Friday, 03 May 2024 14:07:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.48 million mt in April this year, a decline of one percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, May 3.

The miner reported total sales 3.53 million mt in April, marking a rise of three percent year on year.

“We are targeting north of 10 percent growth in our volumes in 2024-25 attuned to the growth trajectory of India’s iron ore output and demand,” NMDC Limited managing director Amitava Mukherjee said.