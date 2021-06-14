﻿
Vale, Anglo American, and several other companies studying new vessel fuel

Monday, 14 June 2021 18:17:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore producer Vale, along with other 22 industry players that use vessels to transport their products, such as iron ore, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study the use of ammonia (NH3) as an alternative fuel, the Brazilian company said.

Anglo American, which owns the Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil, along with the following companies also signed the document: ABS, Classnk, DNV, Equinor, Fortescue, Metals Group, Genco Shipping & Trading, Jera, K-Line, Man Energy Solutions, Mitsui E&S Machinery, Nihon Shipyard, NS United Pavilion Energy, Total Energies, Trafigura, Ube Industries, Uniper SE, Uyeno Transtech, Vopak Terminal Singapore, Itochu Enex and Itochu.

Vale said it signed the document as part of its strategy to reduce emissions along its value chain by using cleaner energy sources. The company also said the study may also evaluate the integrated development of ammonia-fueled vessels.


