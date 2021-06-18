Vale may resume Timbopeba mine using unmanned trains

Friday, 18 June 2021 18:44:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said late this week it is testing unmanned trains, with no crew, to help the company resume its Timbopeba iron ore activities within two months.

The unmanned trains work on a reduced speed and can drive a 16-km (9.94-mile) stretch using an integrated control system, which allows it to automatically perform brake or acceleration movements.

If successful, the tests may allow Vale to resume Timbopeba iron ore activities at 80-100 its capacity of 33,000 mt/day.