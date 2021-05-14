Vale adopts new rotor sails system on Guaibamax iron ore vessels

Friday, 14 May 2021 21:29:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said late this week its first Guaibamax vessel using a new rotor sails system will sail in the next “few days.”

The vessel, which has the capacity to transport up to 325,000 mt of iron ore and pellets, will be able to reduce Vale’s CO2 emissions by up to 3,400 mt in a year, Vale said, adding that if the project proves to be efficient, the miner could equip about 40 percent of its vessels with the new system.

Vale’s new Guaibamax vessel with the rotor sails system is part of a company’s plan to reduce emissions.