US trade deficit rises to $73.3 billion in September

Thursday, 03 November 2022 17:50:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $73.3 billion in September, up $7.6 billion from $65.7 billion in August, revised.

September exports were $258.0 billion, $2.8 billion less than August exports. September imports were $331.3 billion, $4.8 billion more than August imports. The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $6.6 billion to $92.7 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $19.5 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $125.6 billion, or 20.2 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $378.1 billion or 20.2 percent. Imports increased $503.6 billion or 20.2 percent.

The September figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($6.9), Netherlands ($4.3), Singapore ($2.5), Hong Kong ($1.8), Australia ($1.6), United Kingdom ($1.3), Brazil ($1.2), and Belgium ($0.3).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($32.1), European Union ($16.0), Mexico ($11.9), Vietnam ($10.1), Germany ($7.1), Ireland ($5.5), Canada ($5.3), Japan ($5.2), South Korea ($4.2), Taiwan ($3.8), Italy ($3.6), Malaysia ($3.4), India ($2.5), Switzerland ($1.9), France ($0.8), Saudi Arabia ($0.8), and Israel ($0.5).


