Trump announces new tariffs on European imports over Greenland dispute

US President Donald Trump has announced via social media that the United States will impose new tariffs on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

According to the statement, an additional 10 percent tariff will be applied to all goods exported from these countries to the US starting February 1, 2026. The tariff rate would then increase to 25 percent from June 1, 2026. The measures would remain in force until an agreement is reached on the complete purchase of Greenland by the US.

National security justification

President Trump said the tariffs are justified on national security grounds, arguing that Greenland is strategically vital for both US and global security. He highlighted its importance for modern missile defense systems and for addressing emerging geopolitical competition involving China and Russia.

According to Trump, Greenland’s geographic position is critical to the effectiveness of advanced defense systems, including large-scale missile shield projects. He also claimed that the US has provided extensive economic and security benefits to Europe for decades without sufficient compensation, adding that foreign activity in Greenland poses unacceptable global security risks.

Trump stated that the US remains open to negotiations with Denmark and the other affected countries on Greenland and broader security arrangements.

EU response warns of escalation

In a joint statement, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and António Costa, president of the European Council, said that the EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

They stressed that dialogue remains essential and confirmed their commitment to building on the process already initiated between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US. They warned that tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk triggering a dangerous downward spiral, adding that Europe will remain united, coordinated and committed to upholding its sovereignty.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, President Trump recently announced a similar approach toward Iran, stating that any country conducting business with Iran would face an additional 25 percent tariff on all trade with the US.

Under existing Section 232 tariffs, iron and steel imports into the US are already subject to tariffs of up to 50 percent. It is also noteworthy that the Trump administration’s proposed reciprocal tariffs of up to 40 percent on all imports do not apply to iron and steel products, which remain governed by the separate Section 232 regime.