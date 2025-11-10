US halts Section 301 measures on Chinese ship-related sectors after trade deal

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has announced a one-year suspension of Section 301 actions in its investigation into China’s targeting of the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries.

The decision comes in the wake of a broader trade deal between presidents Trump and Xi, aimed at easing trade tensions and opening a new negotiation phase. Under the deal, the US will pause all Section 301-derived duties and port-fee measures linked to China-built vessels, beginning November 10.

The US administration stated that, during the suspension, it will continue strengthening its domestic ship- and port-infrastructure and coordinate with allies on maritime-logistics supply chain security.

Implications for shipping, steel and logistics

The suspension temporarily eases pressure on sectors linked to shipbuilding and maritime trade. It removes immediate cost burdens such as port-entry fees but leaves underlying competition issues unresolved. For industries connected to steel and maritime equipment, the move signals a short-term reduction in policy risks from US trade actions against Chinese suppliers, a chance to reassess sourcing for steel-intensive ship and port construction, and continued emphasis on national security and industrial policy goals to revitalize the US shipbuilding base.

Next steps

Negotiations: the US and China will engage under Section 301 to address unfair practices in maritime and logistics.

Domestic measures: federal agencies will advance projects to enhance shipbuilding capacity and port infrastructure.

Monitoring: the suspension may lapse if no progress is achieved, potentially reinstating the duties.