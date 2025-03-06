Canada files official complaint with WTO against US tariffs

The Canadian government has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the US decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on all non-energy imports and 10 percent tariffs on energy imports from Canada.

Accordingly, Canada has argued that the decision is not consistent with several provisions of WTO’s General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) dated 1994 and the latter’s Trade Facilitation Agreement. Also, these measures invalidate, or harm indirect or direct benefits provided to Canada under these agreements. Additionally, Canada has requested consultations with the US government on tariffs.

If within 60 days consultations have failed to provide any solution, then Canada could request adjudication by a WTO panel.

In the meantime, China has revised its complaint that it lodged back on February 4 to include the recent increase of US tariffs to 20 percent from 10 percent. In February, China had also requested consultations with the US, citing the same reasons as Canada.