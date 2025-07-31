 |  Login 
US and China conclude talks on tariff truce extension, no deal reached yet

Thursday, 31 July 2025 13:58:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the media reports, following two days of negotiations in Stockholm, Sweden, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang concluded talks regarding the potential extension of the 90-day tariff truce between the two nations. However, Mr. Bessent stated that nothing is agreed until spoken with US president Donald Trump. The talks, aimed at easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, covered the economic outlooks of both countries.

Mr. Chenggang emphasized the significance of maintaining a stable and sound China-US trade and economic relationship, underlining mutual awareness of the strategic importance of continued cooperation.

The outcome of the negotiations now rests in the hands of Trump, as both delegations await his final decision on whether to extend the temporary tariff ceasefire.

According to the deal reached in May, the US and China rolled back their tariffs from 145 percent to 30 percent and from 125 percent to 10 percent, respectively for an initial 90 days. The truce between the US and China is approaching to an end next month.


