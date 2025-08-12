US delays increased tariffs on Chinese goods by another 90 days

The White House has announced that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to postpone the planned increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, extending the tariff truce by 90 days until November 10, 2025.

The delay was the expected outcome from the two days of negotiations between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang, which took place in Stockholm in late July, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Without the extension of the deadline, both country’s duties would have reverted to April 2025 levels, at 145 percent for Chinese goods and 125 percent for US goods, when the trade war between the two nations was at its peak. For now, US tariffs are at 30 percent on Chinese imports, while Chinese duties on US imports are at 10 percent.

Negotiation outcomes and ongoing talks

Continued engagement: the US and China are still in discussions to resolve long-standing issues over trade reciprocity.

China’s commitments: Beijing has reportedly taken significant steps toward addressing non-reciprocal trade arrangements.

Focus areas: both economic security and national security concerns remain central to the talks.