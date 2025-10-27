 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US-Canada...

US-Canada talks collapse over Ontario’s Reagan ad, Carney ready to resume talks

Monday, 27 October 2025 11:50:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Trade negotiations between the US and Canada were suspended after President Donald Trump halted discussions over an Ontario government ad using edited clips of 40th US president Ronald Reagan’s 1987 speech criticizing tariffs, according to media reports.

The ad, which aired during the baseball World Series, was condemned by Trump as “fraudulent,” while the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation said it misrepresented the former president’s message and was considering legal options.

Carney urges constructive dialogue

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada remains ready to resume talks aimed at lowering US tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos, which continue to impact both economies.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose government produced the ad, confirmed the campaign will pause following discussions with Carney to help restart negotiations.

Broader tensions and next steps

The dispute adds uncertainty ahead of next year’s review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. With Ontario’s ad campaign now suspended, both sides are expected to explore ways to revive trade discussions in the coming weeks.


Tags: US Canada North America Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Canada and US fast-track new trade talks

09 Oct | Steel News

Canada files official complaint with WTO against US tariffs

06 Mar | Steel News

Canada imposes countermeasures against certain US goods worth C$16.6 billion

02 Jul | Steel News

Canada plans to impose measures on steel imports to prevent trade diversion

27 Jun | Steel News

Canada to impose countermeasures on US imports worth $16.6 billion

01 Jun | Steel News

US DOC starts AD/CVD probe on LD welded pipe from six countries

13 Feb | Steel News

US line pipe producers file complaint against line pipe imports from six countries

18 Jan | Steel News

CITT to maintain AD/CVD orders on Chinese pipe

12 Mar | Steel News

CBSA sets duties on pipe from seven countries

15 Aug | Steel News

Dumping of welded pipe in Canada goes under review

15 May | Steel News