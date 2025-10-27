US-Canada talks collapse over Ontario’s Reagan ad, Carney ready to resume talks

Trade negotiations between the US and Canada were suspended after President Donald Trump halted discussions over an Ontario government ad using edited clips of 40th US president Ronald Reagan’s 1987 speech criticizing tariffs, according to media reports.

The ad, which aired during the baseball World Series, was condemned by Trump as “fraudulent,” while the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation said it misrepresented the former president’s message and was considering legal options.

Carney urges constructive dialogue

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada remains ready to resume talks aimed at lowering US tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos, which continue to impact both economies.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose government produced the ad, confirmed the campaign will pause following discussions with Carney to help restart negotiations.

Broader tensions and next steps

The dispute adds uncertainty ahead of next year’s review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. With Ontario’s ad campaign now suspended, both sides are expected to explore ways to revive trade discussions in the coming weeks.