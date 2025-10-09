Canada and US fast-track new trade talks

Canada and the US have agreed to begin rapid negotiations on new trade deals covering steel, aluminum and energy, following a meeting between Mark Carney, Canadian prime minister, and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Dominic LeBlanc, Canadian minister responsible for Canada-US trade, said the two governments would work “quickly” to reach agreements that bring greater certainty to the metals sector, easing the impact of the existing US Section 232 tariffs. The discussions will also serve as a framework for later talks on lumber and autos.

The announcement comes as both sides seek to stabilize North American supply chains amid ongoing tariff pressures. The US currently imposes 25 percent duties on Canadian steel and aluminum, while the White House has indicated that it would be flexible in exchange for broader cooperation on energy and critical minerals.

Trump described the meeting as “positive,” saying the two countries would soon unveil concrete progress. With 85 percent of Canadian trade with the US already tariff-free, the new talks aim to protect remaining sectors most exposed to tariffs and geopolitical volatility, SteelOrbis understands.