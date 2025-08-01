 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US and South Korea finalize major trade deal ahead of tariff deadline

Friday, 01 August 2025 12:16:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US President Donald Trump has announced via his social media account that the US and South Korea have finalized a comprehensive trade agreement just hours before the August 1 deadline for tariff negotiations.

Tariff reductions and investment commitments

As part of the deal, reciprocal tariffs on Korean imports will be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent, easing trade tensions between the two nations. In return, South Korea will invest $350 billion in the US, with specific projects to be selected by President Trump. An additional, undisclosed investment sum will also be announced within two weeks, following a bilateral meeting at the White House between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Energy and market access provisions

The agreement also includes a $100 billion purchase commitment by South Korea for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) or other energy products, marking a significant step in strengthening energy cooperation. Moreover, South Korea will fully open its markets to American exports, removing all tariffs on US goods such as automobiles, trucks, and agricultural products.


Tags: Korea S. US North America Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US DOC issues final results of AD review on South Korean standard pipe

23 Jun | Steel News

US DOC postpones preliminary ruling on Korean and Turkish line pipe

10 Mar | Steel News

US DOC announces AD reviews for Mexican and Korean pipe

24 Dec | Steel News

South Korean OCTG producers to appeal WTO against US-imposed AD duties

23 Dec | Steel News

US DOC sets preliminary margins for certain steel nail imports

22 Dec | Steel News

US ITC votes to investigate line pipe from Korea and Turkey

02 Dec | Steel News

US ITC makes final affirmative determinations in NOES case

07 Nov | Steel News

US ITC finds no injury in certain imports of grain-oriented electrical steel

24 Oct | Steel News

US DOC rescinds AD reviews on certain Korean standard pipe producers

02 Jul | Steel News

AD/CVD orders on rectangular pipe and tubing to remain in effect in US

24 Jun | Steel News