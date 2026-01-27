Trump raises tariffs on S. Korean imports to 25% amid trade agreement ratification dispute

US President Donald Trump has announced via social media that tariffs on South Korean automobiles, lumber, pharmaceuticals and other goods subject to reciprocal tariff treatment will be increased from 15 percent to 25 percent.

Trump said the decision reflects the US administration’s position that trade agreements must be implemented fully and symmetrically. He emphasized that the US has moved quickly to reduce tariffs in line with its commitments under concluded agreements and expects its trading partners to meet the same obligations.

Trade agreement remains unapproved by legislature

According to Trump, South Korea’s National Assembly has failed to fulfill its responsibilities under the bilateral agreement reached with South Korea. He stated that a “strong and mutually beneficial” trade agreement was concluded with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on July 30, 2025, and that these commitments were reaffirmed during his visit to South Korea on October 29, 2025.

Despite these assurances, Trump said the agreement has yet to be ratified by the Korean legislature, prompting the decision to restore higher tariff levels.

Background to earlier tariff reduction

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the bilateral trade deal between the US and South Korea had reduced reciprocal tariffs on South Korean imports from 25 percent to 15 percent, easing trade tensions between the two countries. In return, South Korea committed to invest $350 billion in the US, with specific projects to be selected by President Trump.

Seoul seeks clarification from Washington

Following Trump’s announcement, South Korea’s presidential office said it had not received any formal notification from Washington regarding the tariff increase, according to media reports. The office added that an interagency meeting would be convened to assess the situation.

South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who is currently on an official visit to Canada, is expected to travel to the US in the near future to hold discussions with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The ministry stated that it would coordinate closely with relevant government bodies to reaffirm South Korea’s commitment to implementing the trade agreement and respond proactively to the evolving situation.