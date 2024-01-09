﻿
US tool steel exports down 5.5 percent in October

Tuesday, 09 January 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,842 mt in October 2023, down 5.5 percent from September and down 20.8 percent from October 2022. By value, tool steel exports totaled $17.8 million in October, compared to $17.9 million in the previous month and $14.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in October with 5,631 mt, compared to 6,099 mt in September and 5,066 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,591 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in October.


