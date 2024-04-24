﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel imports up 1.5 percent in March

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 00:11:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in March 2024 increased 1.5 percent from February to total 2,278,243 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 4.1 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in March totaled $2.76 billion, compared to $2.64 billion in February and $3.18 billion in March 2023.

Top sources for US steel imports in March include: Canada, with 542,085 mt; Brazil, with 355,280 mt; South Korea, with 316,276 mt; Mexico, with 260,318 mt; and Japan, with 98,653 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 447,657 mt in March, down from 447,657 mt in February and 626,613 mt in March 2023. Flat product imports totaled 950,426 mt in March, up from 775,828 mt in February and 798,624 mt in March 2023. Long product imports totaled 408,912 mt in March, up from 395,252 mt in February and 324,969 mt in March 2023. Pipe and tube imports totaled 396,872 mt in March, up from 353,369 mt in February but down from 546,875 mt in March 2023.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in March 2024 was estimated at 23 percent, compared to 21 percent in February, and 22 percent year-to-date.


Tags: US North America Trading 

Similar articles

US import rebar prices become softer

24 Apr | Longs and Billet

US cold finished bar exports down 22.0 percent in February

24 Apr | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 42.6 percent in February

23 Apr | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 6.2 percent in February

23 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.9 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports up 36.7 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 6.5 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US sanctions target Iran’s Khuzestan Steel after strikes on Israel

19 Apr | Steel News

US rebar exports up 60.4 percent in February

18 Apr | Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 15.9 percent in February

18 Apr | Steel News