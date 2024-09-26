US tin plate exports up 17.4 percent in July from June

According to export from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 6,387 mt in July this year, up 17.4 percent month on month and down 18.8 percent from July last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.3 million in July, compared to $5.5 million in the previous month and $8.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in July with 2,290 mt, compared to 924 mt in June and 2,312 mt in July last year. The other top destination was India with 1,556 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tin plate in July.