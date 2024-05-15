﻿
US tin plate exports down 6.4 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 15:50:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 6,754 mt in March this year, down 6.4 percent month on month and 25.7 percent from March last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.6 million in March, compared to $8.2 million in the previous month and $9.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in March with 1,991 mt, compared to 2,648 mt in February and 1,392 mt in March last year. The other top destination included Canada, with 1,741 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in March.


