US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.1 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 13:42:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,100 mt in March this year, down 7.1 percent from February and down by 5.5 percent from March last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $18.3 million in March, compared to $20.4 million in the previous month and $20.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in March with 5,154 mt, compared to 5,800 mt in February and 6,304 mt in March last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 4,619 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in March.