US steel mill shipments down 12.3 percent in December

Thursday, 09 February 2023 01:55:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of December 2022, steel mills in the US shipped 6,901,567 nt, a 12.3 percent decrease from the 7,871,639 nt shipped in December 2021. Shipments were up 0.1 percent from the 6,892,343 nt shipped in the previous month, November 2022.

Shipments for the full year 2022 are 89,469,132 nt, down 5.5 percent compared to 2021 full year shipments of 94,719,681 nt.

A comparison of shipments for the full year 2022 to full year 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip down 8 percent; hot rolled sheet down 10 percent; and cold rolled sheet down 15 percent.


