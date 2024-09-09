US steel imports increase 10 percent in July from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in July this year increased 10 percent from June and 0.0 percent year on year to total 2.2 million mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in July totaled $2.7 billion, compared to $2.4 billion in June and $3.0 billion in July last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in July include: Canada, with 489,023 mt; Brazil, with 374,701 mt; South Korea, with 181,974 mt; Mexico, with 148,186; and Japan, with 128,484 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 352,251 mt in July, down from 381,854 mt in June and 475,113 in July last year. Flat product imports totaled 950,587 mt in July, up from 806,251 mt in June and 739,154 mt in July 2023. Long product imports totaled 485,387 mt in July, up from 310,089 mt in June and 450,408 mt in July last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 308,174 mt in July, down from 378,153 mt in June and 404,341 mt in July 2023.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in July 2024 was estimated at 22 percent, compared to 21 percent in June.