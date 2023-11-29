US steel imports down 0.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 23:33:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in October 2023 decreased 0.3 percent from September to total 1,981,426 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 9.7 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in October totaled $2.65 billion, compared to $2.40 billion in September and $3.26 billion in October 2022.

Top sources for US steel imports in October include: Canada, with 505,343 mt; Mexico, with 280,008 mt; South Korea, with 151,071 mt; Japan, with 121,768 mt; and Germany, with 113,090 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 299,835 mt in October, down from 537,201 mt in September and 395,723 mt in October 2022. Flat product imports totaled 750,086 mt in October, down from 782,325 mt in September and 825,701 mt in October 2022. Long product imports totaled 447,477 mt in October, up from 278,046 mt in September and 430,133 mt in October 2022. Pipe and tube imports totaled 390,268 mt in October, up from 319,333 mt in September but down from 457,489 mt in October 2022.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in October 2023 was estimated at 19 percent, compared to 20 percent in September and 22 percent year-to-date.