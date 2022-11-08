US steel exports down 9.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 22:08:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in September 2022 decreased 9.7 percent from August to total 656,246 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 1.1 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in September totaled $1.26 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in August and $1.12 billion in September 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in September decreased 58.3 percent to 302,734 mt, and decreased 54.4 percent from September 2021. Exports to Mexico decreased 11.1 percent month-on-month to 346,841 mt, which is down negligibly from 308,375 mt the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in September include: Brazil, with 3,336 mt; China, with 2,934 mt; Dominican Republic, with 2,433 mt; India, with 2,118 mt; and Italy, with 2,092 mt.

Major steel products exported in September include HDG, at 99,346 mt; cut-length plates, at 94,152 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 48,132 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 48,141 mt; and plates in coil, at 29,241 mt.