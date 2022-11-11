﻿
US standard pipe imports up 19.0 percent in September

Friday, 11 November 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 70,932 mt in September 2022, up 19.0 percent from August and up 23.0 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $103.8 million in September 2022, compared to $94.6 million in August and $79.9 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in September, with 13,539 mt, compared to 15,063 mt in August and 12,979 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US standard pipe imports include Turkey, with 11,748 mt; South Korea, with 11,069 mt; UAE, with 8,154 mt; and Vietnam, with 6,382 mt.


