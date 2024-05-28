US standard pipe imports up 15.4 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 12:22:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 67,587 mt in March this year, up 15.4 percent from February but down 0.4 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $75.7 million in March, compared to $71.9 million in February and $87.9 million in March last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in March, with 12,678 mt, compared to 14,918 mt in February and 16,726 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in March include the UAE, with 12,098 mt; South Korea, with 9,379 mt; Turkey, with 8,548 mt; and Oman, with 6,132 mt.