US standard pipe imports down 21 percent in October

Friday, 11 December 2020 20:07:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 35,201 mt in October 2020, down 21.0 percent from September and down 27.9 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $30.0 million in October 2020, compared to $37.7 million in the previous month and $48.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in October, with 10,902 mt, compared to 11,186 mt in September and 14,254 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in October include UAE with 5,175 mt; Korea, with 4,443 mt; Vietnam, with 4,255 mt; and Oman, with 2,887 mt.


