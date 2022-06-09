US standard pipe imports down 19.4 percent in April

Thursday, 09 June 2022 18:40:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 65,569 mt in April 2022, down 19.4 percent from March but up 40.7 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $108.0 million in April 2022, compared to $126.2 million in March and $55.6 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in April, with 14,084 mt, compared to 17,105 mt in March and 14,017 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in April include Turkey, with 13,989 mt; Mexico, with 10,709 mt; Spain, with 7,035 mt; and UAE, with 4,435 mt.