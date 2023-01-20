﻿
US rig count drops while Canadian count rises again week-on-week

Friday, 20 January 2023 23:11:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 20, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 771 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by six to 156, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 10 to 613. The overall US rig count is up by 167 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 14 to 241 rigs in the week ending January 20. The Canadian rig count is up by 29 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


