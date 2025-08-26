US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 35, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 22, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 538.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remains at 122 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 411. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 180 rigs in the week ending August 22. The Canadian rig count decreased by 39 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.