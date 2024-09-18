US rebar imports up 50.2 percent in July from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 78,698 mt in July this year, up 50.2 percent month on month and down 43.7 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $47.5 million in July this year, compared to $33.4 million in June and $93.9 million in July last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Oman in July, with 22,765 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in July include Egypt with 12,117 mt, Vietnam with 12,006 mt, Mexico with 8,249 mt, and the Portugal with 6,522 mt.