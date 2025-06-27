US rebar exports down 69.2 percent in April 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 5,396 mt in April this year, down 69.2 percent month on month and down 71.9 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $4.9 million in April, compared to $14.7 million in the previous month and $16.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in April with 3,744 mt, compared to 10,350 mt in March and 13,014 mt in April last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in April.