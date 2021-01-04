﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 3.1 percent week-on-week

Monday, 04 January 2021 00:21:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on January 2, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,650,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 74.6 percent.

Production for the week ending January 2, 2021 is up 3.1 percent from the previous week ending December 26, 2020 when production was 1,600,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 72.3 percent.

Production was 1,841,000 net tons in the week ending January 2, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 80.1 percent. The current week production represents a 10.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 2, 2021 was 1,650,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 74.6 percent. That is down 10.4 percent from the 1,841,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.1 percent.


Tags: crude steel  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Dec

US steel imports down 9.3 percent in November
21  Dec

US beam imports up 47.8 percent in October
21  Dec

US raw steel production up 3.3 percent week-on-week
14  Dec

US raw steel production down 0.8 percent week-on-week
07  Dec

US raw steel production up 1.2 percent week-on-week