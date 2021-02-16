US raw steel production up 2.2 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 12:27:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 13, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,743,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 76.9 percent.

Production for the week ending February 13, 2021 is up 2.2 percent from the previous week ending February 6, 2021 when production was 1,705,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 75.2 percent.

Production was 1,844,000 net tons in the week ending February 13, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 81.5 percent. The current week production represents a 5.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 13, 2021 was 10,808,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is down 8.7 percent from the 11,837,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 82.2 percent.