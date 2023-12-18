US raw steel production up 1.0 percent week-on-week

Monday, 18 December 2023 00:37:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 16, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,714,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 74.6 percent.

Production for the week ending December 16, 2023 is up 1.0 percent from the previous week ending December 9, 2023 when production was 1,697,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.8 percent.

Production was 1,576,000 net tons in the week ending December 16, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 70.6 percent. The current week production represents a 8.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 16, 2023 was 85,354,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.4 percent. That is unchanged from the 85,377,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.5 percent.