﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.9 percent week-on-week

Monday, 30 January 2023 01:15:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on January 28, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,635,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.1 percent.

Production for the week ending January 28, 2023 is up 0.9 percent from the previous week ending January 21, 2023 when production was 1,620,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 72.5 percent.

Production was 1,735,000 net tons in the week ending January 28, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 79.8 percent. The current week production represents a 5.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 28, 2023 was 6,452,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 72.1 percent. That is down 7.0 percent from the 6,941,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.8 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

POSCO’s operating profit falls in 2022 due to typhoon and low demand

30 Jan | Steel News

Chongqing to restriction crude steel capacity within 15 million mt by 2025

30 Jan | Steel News

Argentinian crude steel production declines in December

25 Jan | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia to unveils production targets for 2023 and 2024

25 Jan | Steel News

German crude steel output down 8.4 percent in 2022

24 Jan | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.1 percent week-on-week

23 Jan | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in Dec from Nov

23 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s output drops in 2022 due to impact of war

20 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian steel production and sales decline in December

19 Jan | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 11.5 percent in 2022

18 Jan | Steel News