US raw steel production up 0.7 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on September 7, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.772 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 7, 2024, is up 0.7 percent from the previous week ending August 31, 2024, when production was 1.760 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.2 percent.

Production was 1.691 million net tons in the week ending September 7, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 74.4 percent. The current week production represents a 4.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 7, 2024, was 61.110 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is down 1.8 percent from the 62.251 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.