﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 12 February 2024 00:08:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 10, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,710,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

Production for the week ending February 10, 2024 is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending February 3, 2024 when production was 1,702,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 76.6 percent.

Production was 1,800,000 net tons in the week ending February 10, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 80.5 percent. The current week production represents a 5.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 10, 2024 was 9,936,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is down 1.4 percent from the 10,074,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 78.1 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

Kobe Steel’s net profit reaches record high in April-December

13 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal posts lower net profit for 2023, demand outlook positive

08 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit in Apr-Dec, forecasts completion of US Steel acquisition in FY 2024-25

08 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.69 percent in late January

07 Feb | Steel News

Liquid steel consumption in Mexico up 10.6 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in January

06 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

05 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal increases steel output in 2023, sales fall

05 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel output and export decrease in 2023

02 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.1 percent week-on-week

29 Jan | Steel News