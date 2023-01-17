﻿
US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 01:30:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on January 14, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,602,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 71.7 percent.

Production for the week ending January 14, 2023 is up 0.4 percent from the previous week ending January 7, 2023 when production was 1,595,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 71.3 percent.

Production was 1,735,000 net tons in the week ending January 14, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 79.8 percent. The current week production represents a 7.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 14, 2023 was 3,197,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 71.5 percent. That is down 7.9 percent from the 3,471,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.8 percent.


